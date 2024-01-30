Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $2.02 Million in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Realty Income by 99,350.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,409,000 after buying an additional 8,695,189 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $316,245,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,432 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,100,637,000 after buying an additional 2,460,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $55.37. 3,345,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,648,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

