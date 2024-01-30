Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $3.18 Million in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $477.55. 306,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,978. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.68. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $300.86 and a 12-month high of $478.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

