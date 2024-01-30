Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In other news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $212,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,777,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,696,169.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,129 shares of company stock worth $2,755,736 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DNB Markets lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dorian LPG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of Dorian LPG stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $38.48. 684,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.15. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 51.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.39%.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

