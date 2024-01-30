Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 219,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,000. H&R Block comprises approximately 2.4% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned 0.15% of H&R Block at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRB stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.57. The stock had a trading volume of 247,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,065. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.65.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 244.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

