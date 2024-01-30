Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YY. CWM LLC increased its holdings in JOYY by 168.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in JOYY during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in JOYY by 62.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of JOYY by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JOYY alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on YY. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

JOYY Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of YY traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,522. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. JOYY had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $567.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOYY Profile

(Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.