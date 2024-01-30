Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,274 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 189.7% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,712,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 766 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 142,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $71,876,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 17,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $503.93. 2,465,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,458,648. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $531.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $466.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

