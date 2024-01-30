Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 41,843 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,000. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 7.2 %

UPS stock traded down $11.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,756,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.