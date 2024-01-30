Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 6,793 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,793 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $3,044,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,041,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,604,639.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $3,044,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,041,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,604,639.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,400,805 shares of company stock valued at $363,246,745. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $288.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,459,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,622. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $279.53 billion, a PE ratio of 109.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.65 and a fifty-two week high of $289.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.