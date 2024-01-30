Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes $1.80 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 179,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 5,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CAT traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $304.58. 995,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,327. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $304.97. The stock has a market cap of $155.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.