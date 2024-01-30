Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,000. AbbVie comprises about 1.9% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.3% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 431,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 31.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 68,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 16,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $164.58. 1,556,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,233,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $167.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

