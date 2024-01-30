IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMAX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after purchasing an additional 431,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 385,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,684,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,313,000 after buying an additional 107,989 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31. IMAX has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

