Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Plans GBX 1.69 Dividend

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Impact Healthcare REIT Trading Down 0.3 %
Impact Healthcare REIT stock opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 86.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £358.43 million, a PE ratio of 2,170.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.32. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 77.10 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 108 ($1.37).
Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile
