Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Plans GBX 1.69 Dividend

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Impact Healthcare REIT Trading Down 0.3 %

Impact Healthcare REIT stock opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 86.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £358.43 million, a PE ratio of 2,170.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.32. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 77.10 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 108 ($1.37).

Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a specialist and responsible owner of care homes and other healthcare properties across the UK. Elderly care is an essential service and demand for it is high and continues to grow as the UK's population gets older. We work with our tenants so we can grow together and help them care for more people, while continuing to improve our homes for their residents.

