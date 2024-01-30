Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 242,252 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,294,532 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,252 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 3.81% of Ormat Technologies worth $159,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 57.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,541,000 after buying an additional 20,844 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

ORA traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $66.02. 86,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $94.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.81.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $208.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 13.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

