Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $132.81 Million Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,991,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,746 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 3.23% of Stericycle worth $132,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Stericycle by 42.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,466,000 after acquiring an additional 833,215 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $29,286,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter worth $22,644,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $24,363,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 55,818.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 445,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,697,000 after buying an additional 444,871 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRCL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

SRCL stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.72. The stock had a trading volume of 45,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,991. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -996.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $56.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.31.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.03 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

