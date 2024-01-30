Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $190.65 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 640,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73,897 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $190,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,816,000 after purchasing an additional 955,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,324,000 after purchasing an additional 491,935 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,342,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,486,000 after purchasing an additional 241,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,464,000 after purchasing an additional 169,071 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANSS traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.38. The stock had a trading volume of 334,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,707. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.86. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.20.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

