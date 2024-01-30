Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $58.36 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.46% of Carlisle Companies worth $58,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 82.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after buying an additional 36,413 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 155,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.05. 84,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,149. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $318.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

