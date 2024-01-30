Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 1,261 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,106,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. IDEX accounts for approximately 2.0% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $438,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 43.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IEX. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEX from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.67.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $213.19. The stock had a trading volume of 58,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,292. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $240.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.03 and a 200 day moving average of $209.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.