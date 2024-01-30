Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 19,312 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,659,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,312 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for 1.5% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.91% of IQVIA worth $325,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in IQVIA by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.28. 254,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,036. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

