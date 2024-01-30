Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 329,787 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,024,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 329,787 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.4% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $308,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 6.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.44. The company had a trading volume of 335,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,688. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $186.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.99. The company has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.