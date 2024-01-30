Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 467,107 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,768,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 467,107 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $120,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IFF. UBS Group raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.71.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.82. The company had a trading volume of 195,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,219. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day moving average is $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

