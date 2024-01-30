Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 55,834 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 690,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,834 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $216,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Hubbell by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.5% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Hubbell by 4.0% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 1.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $11.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.60. 386,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.13. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $346.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.14.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

