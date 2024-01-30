Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 74,894 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,093,867 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 74,894 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises 1.0% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.51% of Autodesk worth $226,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,890,468. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.02. 286,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $257.63.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADSK

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.