Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 1.09. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 157.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 240.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

