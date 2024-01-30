Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $93.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ingersoll Rand traded as high as $80.83 and last traded at $80.60, with a volume of 323787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.48.

IR has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $1,895,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 261,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,218,000 after acquiring an additional 115,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

