Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $186.22 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $194.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.17 and a 200 day moving average of $157.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 360.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

