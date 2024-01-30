Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Hits New 52-Week High at $199.82

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $199.82 and last traded at $198.55, with a volume of 9016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.89.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.37. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.21 million. Analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.10%.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.