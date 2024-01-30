Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of INTE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Acquisition Co. 1

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTE. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,191,000. Caas Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 16.9% in the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 39,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and New Zealand.

