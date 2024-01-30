Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $55.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.48.

Shares of INTC opened at $43.84 on Friday. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $184.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.41, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

