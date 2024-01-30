Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Acquires 138 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,120 shares of company stock worth $39,862,068. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $643.44. The stock had a trading volume of 459,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,917. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $647.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.82 billion, a PE ratio of 116.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $602.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.91.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

