Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Acquires 2,179 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $108.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,279. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $65.58 and a 12-month high of $109.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.96. The stock has a market cap of $488.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

