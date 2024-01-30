Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 843,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,941. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.49.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

