Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,412,000 after buying an additional 324,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after buying an additional 25,268,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.1 %

WFC stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,067,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,746,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.03. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

