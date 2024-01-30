Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $563,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

EEM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,241,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,980,428. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.04. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

