Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in LG Display by 39.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the third quarter worth $51,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in LG Display by 31.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

LG Display Price Performance

LPL stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 61,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 45.72% and a negative net margin of 22.07%. Equities research analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LG Display Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

