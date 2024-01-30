Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases 41,336 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 870,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 11.5% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $65,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471,919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,959,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,239,000 after purchasing an additional 569,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,878,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,118,000 after purchasing an additional 397,403 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,068 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.39. The stock had a trading volume of 695,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,557,258. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average of $75.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

