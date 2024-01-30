Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 1,342 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.74. The stock had a trading volume of 812,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,897. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $244.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.85. The firm has a market cap of $343.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

