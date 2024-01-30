Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 1,811 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,354,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after buying an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,468,000 after buying an additional 1,073,518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.47. The stock had a trading volume of 867,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,254. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.16. The stock has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

