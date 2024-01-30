Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 3,212 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $9,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.15. 13,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,460. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $219.44 and a 52 week high of $281.70.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

