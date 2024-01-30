Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 40,178 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,178 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 7.8% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $43,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,944 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,545,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,458 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.73. 2,663,038 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.86 and a 200-day moving average of $139.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

