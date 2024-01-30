Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 473 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 49.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Lennar by 85.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,860 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.55. 354,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,178. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $94.11 and a 12 month high of $156.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.50 and a 200 day moving average of $126.84.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.53%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

