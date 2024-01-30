Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Short Interest Down 20.2% in January

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Interlink Electronics Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of LINK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816. Interlink Electronics has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $80.05 million, a P/E ratio of 135.56 and a beta of 0.93.
Interlink Electronics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Interlink Electronics
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Interlink Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interlink Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.