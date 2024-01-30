Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Short Interest Down 20.2% in January

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Interlink Electronics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LINK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816. Interlink Electronics has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $80.05 million, a P/E ratio of 135.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs.

