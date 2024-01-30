Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP) Senior Officer Purchases C$11,978.00 in Stock

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Patrick Blott purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$11,978.00.

Intermap Technologies Trading Up 4.8 %

TSE IMP traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.87. 99,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,431. The stock has a market cap of C$38.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.57. Intermap Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.44 and a 52 week high of C$0.99.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.96 million for the quarter.

About Intermap Technologies

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions, such as InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; NEXTMap One, offers a precision, 3D geospatial data at an unprecedented 1-meter resolution; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution that delivers terrain and obstacle awareness that enhance airborne safety.

