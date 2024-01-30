International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.83. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 242.85%. The company had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

