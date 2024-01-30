Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 227,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 332,081 shares.The stock last traded at $18.69 and had previously closed at $18.84.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,665,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,988 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,920,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,251 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,476,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,382 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,811,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $16,440,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.