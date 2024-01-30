Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:PHDG remained flat at $35.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 150,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,956. The stock has a market cap of $179.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.36. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
