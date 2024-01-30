Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.49

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.49 and last traded at $56.45, with a volume of 119681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 147,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

