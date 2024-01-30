Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for January 30th (AAOI, ACAD, ACN, ACRX, AMH, ARE, AVB, BDN, BRX, BXP)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, January 30th:

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI). They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). The firm issued a hold rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX). They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT). They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE). The firm issued a hold rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH). Mizuho issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). The firm issued a sell rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF). They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM). They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). The firm issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR). They issued a hold rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). They issued a hold rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Genpact (NYSE:G). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB). Mizuho issued a buy rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW). They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM). The firm issued a hold rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP). They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA). They issued a hold rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW). They issued a sell rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI). They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE). They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA). The firm issued a sell rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT). They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK). They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA). The firm issued a sell rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA). They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG). The firm issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI). They issued a hold rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW). Pickering Energy Partners issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR). They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL). They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR). They issued a hold rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

