Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for January 30th (AAOI, ACAD, ACN, ACRX, AMH, ARE, AVB, BDN, BRX, BXP)

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, January 30th:

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI). They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). The firm issued a hold rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX). They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT). They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE). The firm issued a hold rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH). Mizuho issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). The firm issued a sell rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF). They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM). They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). The firm issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR). They issued a hold rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). They issued a hold rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Genpact (NYSE:G). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB). Mizuho issued a buy rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW). They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM). The firm issued a hold rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP). They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA). They issued a hold rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW). They issued a sell rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI). They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE). They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA). The firm issued a sell rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT). They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK). They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA). The firm issued a sell rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA). They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG). The firm issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI). They issued a hold rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW). Pickering Energy Partners issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR). They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL). They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR). They issued a hold rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR). The firm issued a hold rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.