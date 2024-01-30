Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ASML (ASML)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) recently:

1/26/2024 – ASML had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $830.00 to $1,100.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/25/2024 – ASML had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $850.00 to $1,000.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2024 – ASML is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/19/2024 – ASML had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $725.00 to $850.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2024 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $882.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $883.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $733.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $673.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get ASML Holding alerts:

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Holding Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML Holding and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.