Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 72,693 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 37% compared to the average daily volume of 53,049 put options.

NASDAQ SIRI traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.11. 9,219,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,040,593. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $2,110,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 4.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Sirius XM by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 120,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 20.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 59.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

