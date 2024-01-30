iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 458,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,278 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 12.4% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $44,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of STIP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.80. 892,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,199. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average of $97.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

